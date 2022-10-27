Power of the Committee on the Present Danger

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https://gnews.org/articles/494562
Summary：Steve, you have focused intensively, of course in recent months on the election coming up, and the kind of course correction that has a potential of providing us. You remember as well, you mentioned it, Ronald Reagan's appeal to the American people for a course correction back in 1980. He got a mandate to do it. How important is it do you think that candidates for office this time around, both be clear about the nature of the threat we're facing from the CCP， and committing to such a course correction? We've offered a brief, people can find it at ccpatwar.com. To help with that, but is this really part and parcel do you think of the agenda going forward for those seeking to run this country