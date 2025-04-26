BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP 20250510 S2E99 New Testament: Not Suicide Pact (what does that mean? Biblical CONTEXT) BTS/SP
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 1 week ago

CTP (S2E99) Full Context Faith: Balancing Old Testament Wisdom with New Testament Grace

The Constitution and New Testament aren't suicide pacts - both require proper context to understand when grace gives way to justice. We examine how Jesus fulfilled rather than erased the Torah, and why Christians must consider both Old and New Testament teachings for a complete biblical worldview.

• The New Testament is the preferred way but doesn't erase all Old Testament principles

• Jesus was born Jewish, became a rabbi, and fulfilled Jewish prophecies

• "Turn the other cheek" doesn't mean allowing yourself to be perpetually victimized

• Self-defense and the death penalty remain biblically valid in proper contexts

• Anti-Semitism contradicts core Christian beliefs and misunderstands God's plan

• The crucifixion was a necessary part of God's plan, not a reason to blame Jewish people

• Reading scripture requires full context rather than selective interpretation  

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianunited statesmoviesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy