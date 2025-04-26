CTP 20250510 S2E99 New Testament: Not Suicide Pact (what does that mean? Biblical CONTEXT) BTS/SP

CTP (S2E99) Full Context Faith: Balancing Old Testament Wisdom with New Testament Grace

The Constitution and New Testament aren't suicide pacts - both require proper context to understand when grace gives way to justice. We examine how Jesus fulfilled rather than erased the Torah, and why Christians must consider both Old and New Testament teachings for a complete biblical worldview.

• The New Testament is the preferred way but doesn't erase all Old Testament principles

• Jesus was born Jewish, became a rabbi, and fulfilled Jewish prophecies

• "Turn the other cheek" doesn't mean allowing yourself to be perpetually victimized

• Self-defense and the death penalty remain biblically valid in proper contexts

• Anti-Semitism contradicts core Christian beliefs and misunderstands God's plan

• The crucifixion was a necessary part of God's plan, not a reason to blame Jewish people

• Reading scripture requires full context rather than selective interpretation