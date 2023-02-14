Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Author Martin Sandler discusses possibility that Mossad assassinated JFK
12 views
channel image
IfAmericansKnew
Published Yesterday |

Martin Sandler, editor of "The Letters of John F. Kennedy," discusses the possibility that Israel's Mossad was behind the assassination of JFK. Sandler was speaking at the John F. Kennedy Museum in Hyannis, Massachusetts on November 6, 2013. His talk was broadcast on the program "Book TV": https://www.c-span.org/video/?316163-1/the-letters-john-f-kennedy - The clip about the Mossad is at https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4547313/user-clip-jfk-gurion-mossad-dimona Sandler is an award-winning author of numerous popular books and textbooks on American history. He has taught at the University of Massachusetts and Smith College. https://biography.jrank.org/pages/1629/Sandler-Martin-W.html Author Michael Collins Piper discusses this subject in his book "Final judgment : The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy," available at https://archive.org/details/finaljudgmentmis0000pipe and https://www.amazon.com/Final-Judgment-Missing-Assassination-Conspiracy/dp/0974548405 Piper also discusses this theory at https://archive.org/details/MichaelCollinsPiperLectureFinalJudgmentTheMissingLinkInTheJFKAssassinationConspiracyKeyJewishRole For more information on Israel see https://ifamericansknew.org/

Keywords
jfkkennedymossadassassinationcspandavid ben gurionmartin sandler

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket