Newsmax | Sen. Rand Paul Blasts Elites at Davos | Rob Schmitt Tonight. World Economic Forum in Davos is underway with elites from around the world, Sen. Rand Paul reacts to Argentina's President Javier Milei message to the WEF and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.