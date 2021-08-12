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Heartland | The The
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59 views • August 12, 2021
Music video by The The performing Heartland (Official Video). (C) 1986 SME Subsidiary BV

Beneath the old iron bridges, across the Victorian parks
And all the frightened people running home before dark
Past the Saturday morning cinema that lies crumbling to the ground
And the piss stinking shopping centre in the new side of town
I've come to smell the seasons change, & watch the city
As the sun goes down again

Here comes another winter, of long shadows and high hopes
Here comes another winter, waiting for utopia
Waiting for hell to freeze over

This is the land, where nothing changes
The land of red buses & blue blooded babies
This is the place, where pensioners are raped

And the hearts are being cut, from the welfare state
Let the poor drink the milk, while the rich eat the honey
Let the bums count their blessings, while they count their money

So many people, can't express what's on their minds
Nobody knows them and nobody ever will
Until their backs are broken and their dreams are stolen
And they can't get what they want, then they're gonna get angry!

Well it ain't written in the papers, but its written on the walls
The way this country is divided to fall
So the cranes are moving on the skyline
Trying to knock down... this town
But the stains on the heartland, can never be removed
From this country, that's sick, sad, and confused
Here comes another winter, of long shadows and high hopes
Here comes another winter, waiting for utopia
Waiting for hell to freeze over

The ammunition's being passed, and the lord's been praised
But the wars on the televisions will never be explained
All the bankers gettin sweaty, beneath their white collars
As the pound in our pocket turns into a dollar

This is the 51st state of the USA
This is the 51st state of the USA
This is the 51st state of the USA
This is the 51st state of the USA

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPSO8pdAX6c
THE THE
Keywords
infectedthe thematt johnsonheartland
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