ILLEGAL ALIENS IGNORE MY MEMORIAL DAY GREETING: IF AND WHEN THE ECONOMY COLLAPSES THEY WOULD FOLLOW PRDERS TO KILL GRINGOS

HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!I will never forget and always honor the memory of the US soldiers who died so our people can live free, pursue happiness and justice for all Americans.I will never bow and comply with those(foreign and domestic enemies)who wish to enslave, rob and kill myself and the American people.SIC SEMPER TYRANNIS!Signed,Jonathan AdlerPhoenix Arizona"THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR"THANKS TO OUR GLOBALIST CRIMINAL GOVERNMENT POLITICIANS AND BUREAUCRATS AS WELL AS " JUST FOLLOWING ORDERS" BORDER PATROL, THERE ARE NOW MILLIONS OF HOSTILE, DISEASE SPREADING, JOB & TAX$$ STEALING ILLEGAL ALIENS IN THE USA.If and when the economy collapses, they'll be happy to staff FEMA death camps for the "racist gringos"Time to wakeup, organize armed, defensive patriot militias, secure our border and deport these invaders._____________________________EMAIL YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE, WRITE $$ PLEDGE AMOUNT TO:IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MORE GROUNDBREAKING NEWS & ANALYSIS COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY.If you can't make a $$ contribution at this time, you can still email me to be on subscriber mailing list for events, networking and consultations.