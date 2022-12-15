And We Know 12.13.2022 “DANGEROUS” MSM label…as they PANIC! NEWS/Socials Weapon Boomerang! ANONs LIVE! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





December 13, 2022





Oh so delightful to see the enemy on their heels, playing deflection, trying hard to stay steady as they become unhinged and run for cover… so wonderful to see all those who hung in there…finally see the truth make it to normies who always doubt anything they are told. The receipts are in for Twitter drop 5.. Here we go.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20ehbp-12.13.22-dangerous-msm-labelas-they-panic-newssocials-weapon-boomerang-anon.html



