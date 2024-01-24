Are Christians Still Sinners? Saints or Sinners

Most churches teach that Christians are still sinners. Is that true? What does the Bible say we are? Why does the apostle Paul call the church saints? Can you be a sinner and a saint at the same time? Find out the truth. This video is full of scripture evidence that Christians are not sinners.
