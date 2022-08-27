Excavated Canaanite High Place: "the sin of the Amorites"

EXPEDITION BIBLE

In 1902, archaeologist Stewart Macalister began excavating at Gezer. He soon realized that he was digging a Canaanite high place where the ancient inhabitants of the city had worshipped their gods.

There he unearthed deeply disturbing evidence for “the iniquity of the Amorites,” which corroborated the Canaanite worship practices described in the Bible.

JOEL'S BOOK - Where God Came Down: The Archaeological Evidence ► https://bit.ly/36Boo7w

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