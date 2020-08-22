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Wayne Root -Joe Biden's Goal to Supercharge Obama's Destroy the Suburbs Program
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12 views • August 22, 2020
“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood," Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!” -TRUMP
#trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
#trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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