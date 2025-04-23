BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God's chosen ? (Graphic content)
Alan S
Alan S
125 views • 1 week ago

***Explicit content** Vanessa Beeley relays shocking reports in media in the State of Israel. The majority of those in Israel are Ashkenazi not direct descendants of the tribes of Israel and Judah. They don't practice Christianity, there holy book is the Babylonian Talmud which is opinions and thoughts of the teachers of the Talmud. In the West we get a sanitized version with alot of the following removed. These abuses in the state of Israel are accepted because of this book they use. Examples - "intercourse with a boy under nine years old is not considered a significant sexual act" Ketubot 11b "If a grown up man has intercourse with a little girl, it is nothing, for having intercourse with a girl less than three years old is like putting the finger in the eye" Ketubot 11b "What a Jew steals from a 'goy' (non jews)he may keep" Sanhedrian 57a " All children of the 'goyim'(non jews)are animals" Yebamoth 98a "If you eat with a 'goy' it is the same as eating with a dog" Tosapoth, Jebamoth 94b "Even the best of the 'goyim' should be killed" Soferim 15 The jews just like everyone need's the gospel now. Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and that he was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

