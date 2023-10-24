Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, Full Speech at the UN Security Council

Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya full speech at the UN Security Council.

Saudi Foreign Minister: We demand an immediate ceasefire, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, and returning to a political track

Egyptian Foreign Minister: We call for an immediate ceasefire and to prevent the conflict from expanding

Jordanian Foreign Minister: The lives of Palestinians are no less valuable than the lives of Israeli's

The White House: Washington remains deeply concerned about the possibility of future attacks on its soldiers in the Middle East - US officials told Reuters:

The army is intensifying its measures to protect its forces in the Middle East as fears of attacks escalate

Measures to protect our forces in the Middle East include strengthening patrols and collecting intelligence information

Israeli sources today reported about two missile launches from Syria towards the Golan Heights. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces conducted artillery strikes in the southern Syrian provinces.

Several sources are mentioning power outages in the southern part of the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel, although a direct link to these attacks has not been confirmed.

Currently, these actions seem to be more of a demonstrative nature, but the situation could evolve, especially if the United States decides to openly intervene, as their missile-carrying ships have just arrived in the Middle East region.

The White House: Biden stressed to the Saudi Crown Prince the importance of working towards a sustainable(lasting) peace between Israelis and Palestinians once the crisis ends

Biden and bin Salman agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to maintain stability throughout the region and prevent the expansion of the conflict.












