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EVIL SUBLIMINALS FROM TRUMP [2020-10-24] - LIEUTENANT COLONEL ROYSTON E. POTTER (VIDEO)
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170 views • October 28, 2020
Lieutenant Colonel ROYSTON EDWARD POTTER (U.S. Army Retired) is saying the same thing most other Awake people are saying. Both political parties are two-sides of the same coin. President Trump knows good and well that the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic/CASEdemic is part of the Jewish New World Order Agenda, and he has done nothing to stop it. In fact, he is backing and pushing Bill Gates with his RNA/DNA Gene Altering GMO Vaccination, he has ordered enough vaccinations to give every man, women, and child multiple shots, and he plans on using the U.S. military to forcibly administer the vaccinations to the public, even though the so-called Pandemic is a complete HOAX that only exists on the news, NOT in real life. There are more and more Baby Boomers, Gen X, and Millenials that are finally Waking Up and Speaking Out, but not enough of them to make a difference. Lieutenant Colonel Potter is telling you NOT to fall for the great deception coming from Trump. He is a Billionaire, he loves the Jewish Cabal, and he is their Chosen One. He has already been chosen for the re-election, and then ALL HELL IS GOING TO BREAK LOOSE on America. People are not Waking Up and standing against politicians of the world, people are staying Dumbed Down, Distracted, Divided, and Conquered. The majority will soon be like lambs going slaughter.
Felicia Lockhart video: The Plan Subliminal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLchfi0_uXg
Interview with Felicia Lockhart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coNyf--55YM
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
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LTC Royston Edward Potter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEo9S5mMQ7z4n7ZiuUoBFRw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Felicia Lockhart video: The Plan Subliminal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLchfi0_uXg
Interview with Felicia Lockhart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coNyf--55YM
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
LTC Royston Edward Potter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEo9S5mMQ7z4n7ZiuUoBFRw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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