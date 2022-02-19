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The William Bisset Report: More evidence of genocide via lethal injection
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161 views • February 19, 2022
80 year old mathematician reviewed pfizer data and makes allegations of intentional malfeasance based on his findings. The globalists technocrats intend to kill the majority and enslave the rest. It's us or them. Read Silent Weapons for Secret Wars to understand the mindset of these psychopaths. I personally am resisting by homeschooling my kids, having more kids, staying armed, paying off all debt I can, saving physical assets (metal, cash, food, water, ammo), chicken coup, garden etc.
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