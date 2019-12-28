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IRAN TV SHOW ON ISLAM PROPHECY OF FUTURE
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24 views • December 28, 2019
Iran tv show from twenty years ago showing the Islamic prophecy of future. Now we are watching them move forward with these plans of destroying Saudi Arabia, attacking Israel and then America. It shows them as being the Antichrist of Christian Bible. Them along with the pope working to align Catholics with Islam and all other religions except Protestant Christians who he is trying to destroy.
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