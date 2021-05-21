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HE LED THE "CHICAGO" VACCINE ANGLES. REMEMBER THAT THE DEVIL WAS ONCE A ANGEL.
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71 views • May 21, 2021
He has no clue that he has been an integral part of a mass murder. Will he face the death penalty? Yes. By his own hand (he got jabbed). Good intentions anyone? I am sure he is just trying to help. But so was the monkey who saved the fish from drowning by putting it in a tree. It almost makes me physically ill to watch this kind of crap. ~ Jim Crenshaw
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