BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

10 Most Powerful Ancient Weapons
TopGunsWorld
TopGunsWorld
220 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
2210 views • September 21, 2019
10 of the most powerful / amazing ancient weapons / tools / weapon / tool.

For copyright matters, contact us directly at: [email protected]

Subscribe ► http://bit.ly/1nFP2OT
Share on Facebook ► https://bit.ly/2Pm03FK
Tweet this ► https://bit.ly/2Zn1Ej6
Share on Google Plus ► https://bit.ly/2GwWc5U

A weapon, arm or armament is any device that can be used with intent to inflict damage. Weapons are used to increase the efficacy and efficiency of activities such as hunting and self-defense. In broader context, weapons may be construed to include anything used to gain a tactical, strategic, material or mental advantage over an adversary or target.
In this video, we are going to look at 10 of the most amazing / powerful / impressive weapons from the ancient times.

Credits:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeZb0...
YouTube: Tim Rosanelli

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUzuX...
YouTube: Skallagrim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKY8n...
YouTube: Phenomenal Travel Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVnYi...
YouTube: Phenomenal Travel Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZAsZ...
YouTube: Ninja Weaponry

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMAsC...
YouTube: indiavideodotorg


Music: Mystery Train by David O'Brien

Thank you for watching.
Don't forget to comment, rate, and share this video.
Subscribe for more videos from ZoneA.
Keywords
guns
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Douglas Harrington
Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Garrison Vance
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Iva Greene
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy