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10 Most Powerful Ancient Weapons
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2210 views • September 21, 2019
10 of the most powerful / amazing ancient weapons / tools / weapon / tool.
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A weapon, arm or armament is any device that can be used with intent to inflict damage. Weapons are used to increase the efficacy and efficiency of activities such as hunting and self-defense. In broader context, weapons may be construed to include anything used to gain a tactical, strategic, material or mental advantage over an adversary or target.
In this video, we are going to look at 10 of the most amazing / powerful / impressive weapons from the ancient times.
Credits:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeZb0...
YouTube: Tim Rosanelli
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUzuX...
YouTube: Skallagrim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKY8n...
YouTube: Phenomenal Travel Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVnYi...
YouTube: Phenomenal Travel Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZAsZ...
YouTube: Ninja Weaponry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMAsC...
YouTube: indiavideodotorg
Music: Mystery Train by David O'Brien
Thank you for watching.
Don't forget to comment, rate, and share this video.
Subscribe for more videos from ZoneA.
For copyright matters, contact us directly at: [email protected]
Subscribe ► http://bit.ly/1nFP2OT
Share on Facebook ► https://bit.ly/2Pm03FK
Tweet this ► https://bit.ly/2Zn1Ej6
Share on Google Plus ► https://bit.ly/2GwWc5U
A weapon, arm or armament is any device that can be used with intent to inflict damage. Weapons are used to increase the efficacy and efficiency of activities such as hunting and self-defense. In broader context, weapons may be construed to include anything used to gain a tactical, strategic, material or mental advantage over an adversary or target.
In this video, we are going to look at 10 of the most amazing / powerful / impressive weapons from the ancient times.
Credits:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeZb0...
YouTube: Tim Rosanelli
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUzuX...
YouTube: Skallagrim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKY8n...
YouTube: Phenomenal Travel Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVnYi...
YouTube: Phenomenal Travel Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZAsZ...
YouTube: Ninja Weaponry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMAsC...
YouTube: indiavideodotorg
Music: Mystery Train by David O'Brien
Thank you for watching.
Don't forget to comment, rate, and share this video.
Subscribe for more videos from ZoneA.
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