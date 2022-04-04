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What Endogenous Depression Is #shorts
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113 views • April 04, 2022
Did you know that your emotions can physically hurt you?
It can!
This phenomenon is called ‘Endogenous Depression’.
And according to Scott Lifer, the CEO and Founder of Wake Up Sense Holistic Healing, ‘Endogenous Depression’ occurs when a person internalizes STRONG emotions such as fear or anger, which then affects the soft tissue of their body and breaks down their adrenal system.
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
It can!
This phenomenon is called ‘Endogenous Depression’.
And according to Scott Lifer, the CEO and Founder of Wake Up Sense Holistic Healing, ‘Endogenous Depression’ occurs when a person internalizes STRONG emotions such as fear or anger, which then affects the soft tissue of their body and breaks down their adrenal system.
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
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