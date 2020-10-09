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Dissenting scientists issue Covid-19 herd immunity declaration
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68 views • October 09, 2020
UnHerd, October 5, 2020
Freddie Sayers talks to eminent epidemiologists Dr Sunetra Gupta, Dr Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff, who met in Massachusetts to sign a declaration calling for a different global response to the pandemic.
UnHerd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz_Z7Gf1aRE
https://unherd.com/2020/10/covid-experts-there-is-another-way/
Freddie Sayers talks to eminent epidemiologists Dr Sunetra Gupta, Dr Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff, who met in Massachusetts to sign a declaration calling for a different global response to the pandemic.
UnHerd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz_Z7Gf1aRE
https://unherd.com/2020/10/covid-experts-there-is-another-way/
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