11. Quietening the Soul: Decision Time

http://freedomshock.com



It's becoming harder and harder to find good news stories these days... but that doesn't mean they aren't out there!

In Episode 11 of the Quietening the Soul series, Scott Warren of freedomshock.com highlights a good news story that never quits. Yes, this story has been hijacked and maligned by self-interested power-brokers; practically twisting the life from it.

But on our journey of self-improvement, actually getting this story RIGHT is the key to everything.

It turns out "elites" everywhere, whether they be globalist corporatists, politicians, or religious leaders are all the same. They all loath and despise Jesus of Nazareth.

Hmmm... I wonder why? Watch and find out!

As mentioned in this episode: here is the link to Jennifer Moleski's provocative YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@JenniferMoleski



