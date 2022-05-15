© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mmUqxwQrjM
5/15/2022 Miles Guo: The dollar reserves corresponding to the Himalaya Dollar will never be used as any financial leverage, nor will they be invested in any financial products. The Himalaya Dollar will never be affected by the volatilities of the market. The core of the stable coin is that the reserves cannot be used for financial leverage or moved. In contrast, both LUNA and Binance used their reserves to buy Bitcoins. Binance's situation will be even worse. However, the Himalaya Exchange will never go bankrupt because of bank runs.