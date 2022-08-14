Faith & Liberty #29 - They Don’t Care About Us

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Faith & Liberty #29 - Streamed live on Mar 3rd, 2022.
Hmmmmm dunno guys, maybe we're just being paranoid, but it kind of feels like they don't care about us. From the adverse reactions brought to us by Pfizer, to Canada's disturbing Bill C36, it's becoming very clear how they feel.
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