Food Solution for Famine 02/10/2022

We are currently in the beginning of the Seven Years of Famine. The Lord has warned us many times through his Prophets that tough times are coming and we have to get prepared to survive during these times. Make sure you can feed your family for at least one year with Joseph's Kitchen, established by Pastor Stan, who's vision and dream came to life by helping those in troubled times to come!0:00 Food Solution For Famine0:33 Prophecy of the Two Cows5:38 Joseph’s Kitchen & We Need Your Help11:50 Fertilizer Price Spikes13:00 Barefoot Hungry People - Leslie Johnson14:01 Get Out While You Can - Dana Coverstone16:15 Zoijrushi Bread Machine18:31 Whole wheat Bread23:31 Feed your Family for a Year25:28 Interpretation for the Next 14 YearsVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112