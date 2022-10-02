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Food Solution for Famine 02/10/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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455 views • February 10, 2022
We are currently in the beginning of the Seven Years of Famine. The Lord has warned us many times through his Prophets that tough times are coming and we have to get prepared to survive during these times. Make sure you can feed your family for at least one year with Joseph's Kitchen, established by Pastor Stan, who's vision and dream came to life by helping those in troubled times to come!

0:00 Food Solution For Famine
0:33 Prophecy of the Two Cows
5:38 Joseph’s Kitchen & We Need Your Help
11:50 Fertilizer Price Spikes
13:00 Barefoot Hungry People - Leslie Johnson
14:01 Get Out While You Can - Dana Coverstone
16:15 Zoijrushi Bread Machine
18:31 Whole wheat Bread
23:31 Feed your Family for a Year
25:28 Interpretation for the Next 14 Years

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com

To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:
http://www.traintheprophets.com

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/

Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog

Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club

Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/

Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership

Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon

Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/

Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/

Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/

Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/

EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy

Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan

Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
Keywords
foodfamineprophecy clubstan johnsonjosephs kitchenfood solution famine
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