Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Does God have a PLAN for MAN? If so, what is it, because things are sure looking pretty crazy right about now.
20 views
channel image
Faithful Lamb
Published Yesterday |

“In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;” Titus 1:2

Psalm 139:16 "Your eyes have seen my unformed substance;

And in Your book were all written

The days that were appointed for me,

When as yet there was not one of them [even taking shape]."

"For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a SOUND MIND." 2 Timothy 1:7

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com

Keywords
eternal lifegodjesus christforgivenesssinspiritualitychristianityhigher powergod winsjesus savesthe onethe sourcesatan losesthe demons are outgods plan for manreliigion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket