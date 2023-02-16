Does God have a PLAN for MAN? If so, what is it, because things are sure looking pretty crazy right about now.

“In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;” Titus 1:2
Psalm 139:16 "Your eyes have seen my unformed substance;
And in Your book were all written
The days that were appointed for me,
When as yet there was not one of them [even taking shape]."
"For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a SOUND MIND." 2 Timothy 1:7
www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.LightForTheLost.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.