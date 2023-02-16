Does God have a PLAN for MAN? If so, what is it, because things are sure looking pretty crazy right about now.

“In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;” Titus 1:2

Psalm 139:16 "Your eyes have seen my unformed substance;

And in Your book were all written

The days that were appointed for me,

When as yet there was not one of them [even taking shape]."

"For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a SOUND MIND." 2 Timothy 1:7

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com