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BIDEN Put Islam in the Schools
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50 views • July 30, 2021
Islam in public schools, lift the terrorist travel ban, impose a two-state solution ... These are some of the things a future "President" Joe Biden is calling for. Creepy Joe wants the people who'd like to destroy America, to be part of his administration! If you love America and support Israel, please ... VOTE INTELLIGENTLY!
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