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Hospital in Haifa busy accommodate Israeli casualties from Hezbollah's blow
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231 views • 6 days ago

A helicopter evacuated dead or wounded Israeli soldiers to a hospital in Haifa arriving from southern Lebanon after losses in clashes with Hezbollah signaling the intensification of fighting on Israeli northern front. Video circulated online on March 31, confirming reports of at least three additional helicopters transporting bodies or wounded, who continued to arrive at Rambam Hospital Surveillance footage and live footage from the hospital captured the response, showing several Magen David Adom ambulances at night, and emergency staff rushing stretchers into the medical center amid a flurry of emergency activities. Heavy military losses from the recent fierce clashes were reported after Israel announced a ground invasion on March 26 into Lebanese territory. Israeli casualties reportedly mounted as hospitals in northern Israel filled up, prompting Netanyahu to consider a broader military invasion. Reports called it one of the deadliest single incidents for IDF forces since 2023, and Israeli misinformation did not explicitly refer to individuals as "killed" or downplayed the casualty figures, and the news rarely made it outside.

Geopolitical analyst Ben Norton, in his statement, described that 'Israel is destroying homes in Lebanon to occupy and colonize southern permanently.' He said that 'They are repeating the same strategy as 1982-2000.' Meanwhile, the Hezbollah Resistance Forces have repeatedly said that 'southern Lebanon has become a graveyard for the Zionist forces, and Hezbollah's surprise attacks and missiles are destroying the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy's strength one by one, both soldiers and officers. Lebanese media released a video on Tuesday, Radwan Elite Forces of Hezbollah have captured 28 Israeli soldiers and taken control of more than 30 Israeli checkpoints in the Galilee Community. But, local confirmation is ongoing.

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