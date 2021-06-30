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Dr Jennifer Daniels - You Can Believe There's A Virus ... Or Not and Your Health Questions Answered on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (06.28.21)
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70 views • June 30, 2021
Dr. Daniels talks about how she was literally falling apart four years ago, at age 60, couldn’t balance…walk well etc. She began a program of stretching.
We show a picture on the video of today’s show were she is doing a complete split, with both legs level with the ground.
This is a great testament to all of us, regardless of how many revolutions around the sun our bodies have clocked, the body is ready to do whatever you want it to….no limitations except the ones we put forth.
She talked about how the CDC/FDA is now putting on the package insert how COVID injections cause heart problems. They are not hiding the downsides of a medical injections for an alleged virus that only killed .04 percent of the population.
We show a picture on the video of today’s show were she is doing a complete split, with both legs level with the ground.
This is a great testament to all of us, regardless of how many revolutions around the sun our bodies have clocked, the body is ready to do whatever you want it to….no limitations except the ones we put forth.
She talked about how the CDC/FDA is now putting on the package insert how COVID injections cause heart problems. They are not hiding the downsides of a medical injections for an alleged virus that only killed .04 percent of the population.
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