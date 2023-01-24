Create New Account
Sticky Fingers: Mike Pence Caught with Classified Docs Too
Former Vice President Mike Pence’s team found classified documents in his Indiana home. Mr. Pence’s team contacted the National Archives and Records Administration to request assistance in collecting and transferring documents bearing classification documents. The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence’s house in Indiana. The discovery comes after Pence has repeatedly said he did not have any classified documents in his possession.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/24/23

