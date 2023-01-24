Sticky Fingers: Mike Pence Caught with Classified Docs Too

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s team found classified documents in his Indiana home. Mr. Pence’s team contacted the National Archives and Records Administration to request assistance in collecting and transferring documents bearing classification documents. The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence’s house in Indiana. The discovery comes after Pence has repeatedly said he did not have any classified documents in his possession.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/24/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day