Vítězslav Kremlík: Climate Apocalypticism is Being Used as an Excuse for Global Government

Author of "A Guide to the Climate Apocalypse" Vítězslav Kremlík discusses the doomsday predictions of the climate alarmists and the natural climate cycle that has shaped the history of mankind since the beginning of time. The globalists who want global government make scary predictions which they use as pretext for more and more regulations. In the past, the earth was warmer and there was great climate change in periods when absolutely no human industry existed. Natural changes in climate have caused economies to collapse and empires to fall throughout history. Climate alarmism is very detrimental to one's mental health and totally irrational, the world has become better, safer, and more prosperous. Climate and pandemic policies are leading toward a Chinese-style social credit system. True environmentalism deals with toxic pollution, over-fishing, protecting wildlife, and managing resources.





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Websites

Guide to the Climate Apocalypse https://www.climateapocalypse.eu

Klimaskeptik https://www.klimaskeptik.cz

iDNES Blog https://kremlik.blog.idnes.cz





About Vítězslav Kremlík

Vítězslav Kremlík (*1976) comes from the Czech Republic.





During the studies of history at the university he was fascinated by the way how climate change affected human history. It was usually the cold periods that caused the trouble.





As PhD student at Charles University he currently studies sociology of post-normal science, the postmodern mix of science and politics.





Frequent guest of Czech radio and television programmes dealing with climate change.





Lives in Prague, married, father of a daughter.





His favorite book is The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)