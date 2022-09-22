US-Mexico border overrun by illegal migrants; journalist gives first-hand look

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, scores of journalists rushed to cover it. But where were they, as more than 2 million people have now crossed through border towns? One America's Stella Escobedo spoke to Daily Caller reporter, Jorge Ventura, who's been covering the border crisis and he gave OAN a first-hand look.
