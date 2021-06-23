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Is America Headed for Another Dust Bowl Era? Part 9
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51 views • June 23, 2021
Oregon and California Ranchers and Farmers, are facing man made draughts that only can be described as domestic terror attacks against them by their own government. Previous episodes can be seen on Rumble.com by selecting the catnews channel, Then selecting American Patriots Have Responded.
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