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My Portfolio: American Landscapes: Cultural Connections
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29 views • October 23, 2020
This video features images of American landscapes: my drawings and paintings of various places in this country that I have completed over the past several decades. These landscapes reflect unique artistic styles that I have demonstrated in my efforts to develop my creative potential as an artist. For further information about these artworks, please contact me at: [email protected]
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