What to Do if You’ve Lost Respect for Your Husband - Nina Roesner

Men and women both need a combination of love and respect in their marriage. However, our modern culture has blurred the lines between genders to the point where relationships have become more confusing than ever! Nina Roesner recognizes this, and she has addressed it powerfully in her books and her ministry, Greater Impact Ministries. Nina is the executive director of the program, and she is experienced with coaching married couples who are on the brink of divorce. “Our respect for someone else should be because we’re a respectful, godly person not because we judged them as being worthy of it,” she explains. Nina offers pointers on how women can create an environment that allows their husbands to step into their role of Biblical leadership.
TAKEAWAYS
Ladies, men generally don’t “just know” what to do when you need something: just tell him
Respectful interaction with your spouse is key to fostering level-headed conversations
When we act like a doormat, respect means nothing
Societally, women don’t generally treat men with respect and men don’t know what to do to earn respect - it needs to be freely given
