What to Do if You’ve Lost Respect for Your Husband - Nina Roesner

Men and women both need a combination of love and respect in their marriage. However, our modern culture has blurred the lines between genders to the point where relationships have become more confusing than ever! Nina Roesner recognizes this, and she has addressed it powerfully in her books and her ministry, Greater Impact Ministries. Nina is the executive director of the program, and she is experienced with coaching married couples who are on the brink of divorce. “Our respect for someone else should be because we’re a respectful, godly person not because we judged them as being worthy of it,” she explains. Nina offers pointers on how women can create an environment that allows their husbands to step into their role of Biblical leadership.









TAKEAWAYS





Ladies, men generally don’t “just know” what to do when you need something: just tell him





Respectful interaction with your spouse is key to fostering level-headed conversations





When we act like a doormat, respect means nothing





Societally, women don’t generally treat men with respect and men don’t know what to do to earn respect - it needs to be freely given









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

The Respect Dare book: https://amzn.to/488nkl5





🔗 CONNECT WITH NINA ROESNER

Website: https://ninaroesner.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ninaroesnerme





🔗 CONNECT WITH GREATER IMPACT

Website: https://greaterimpact.org/

Podcast: https://greaterimpact.org/podcast-what-to-say-how-to-say-it/





🔗 CONNECT WITH GREATER IMPACT WIVES

Website: https://greaterimpactwives.org/greater-impact-wives





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/