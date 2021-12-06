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The Truth about Banks and Bankster's in 10 minuts (Fake Money) [04.12.2021]
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50 views • December 06, 2021
Bankster definition: a banker or investor whose financial practices have been exposed as illegal | Meaning, pronunciation, translations and examples. Word origin: C20: blend of banker + gangster
https://www.collinsdictionary.com/dictionary/english/bankster
Original title: [ PREPARE NOW!!! ] - It's Getting REALLY Serious" (2021)
6,662 views Dec 4, 2021 - MotivHolic
https://youtu.be/tQFFmjfSlio
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCytWPg15z23p1QGMp_vCUVw
https://www.collinsdictionary.com/dictionary/english/bankster
Original title: [ PREPARE NOW!!! ] - It's Getting REALLY Serious" (2021)
6,662 views Dec 4, 2021 - MotivHolic
https://youtu.be/tQFFmjfSlio
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCytWPg15z23p1QGMp_vCUVw
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