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Central Banks: They Know
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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What Do Central Banks Know That You Don’t?

* Central banks bought another 244 tons of gold in Q1 2026, even with prices at all-time highs.

* The latest World Gold Council data include who is buying, who is selling, why unreported buying still matters, and what this says about the growing loss of confidence in fiat currencies.

* If central banks keep accumulating gold regardless of price, investors should be paying attention.

* They are not buying it for decoration.

* They are buying it because they see risks building in the financial system — and that has major implications for anyone still holding large amounts of fiat.


GoldSilver (14 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/u4nL0ZYGAOk

Keywords
fiat currencygoldfiat currenciescentral banksprecious metalscentral bankworld gold councilprecious metalalan hibbard
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