"cognitive action" spike protein structures in vaccines >>> Karen Kingston uncovers patents revealing

Karen Kingston uncovers patents revealing "cognitive action" spike protein structures in vaccines

Biotech analyst Karen Kingston unveils the covid vaccine 5G link + biosynthetic AI nanotech





Health Ranger Report

Published 4 hours ago | Comments

- More patents reveal shocking nature of "spike protein" structures in vaccines

- Hybrid structures demonstrate "cognitive action" capabilities

- Described in patents as "intelligent sensor platforms" that carry out instructions

- So-called "spike proteins" seen in electronic microscopy are actually these nanotech platform structures

- They are small enough to enter nervous system cells and alter their behavior

- More details on quantum dots used by the US Army, combined with carbon nanotubes

- See https://breakingdefense.com/2020/01/carbon-nanotubes-quantum-dots-army-thinks-very-small/





