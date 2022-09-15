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9/13/2022 Miles Guo: It cost the CCP $10-15 billion for Xi to be awarded the Order of Friendship in Uzbekistan! The previous recipients of this Order from Communist China were all corrupt people engaged in foreign diplomacy