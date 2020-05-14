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Gone West – The Schools in Hell
Spiritism
Spiritism
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13 views • May 14, 2020
Gone West – Three Narratives of After Death is a work by a medium, which was published in 1920. It provides a picture of places within the infinite variety of the spirit realm. The medium was J.S.M. Ward. In these videos I shall discuss the book and the medium and relate the writings to what Spiritism tells us. Enjoy the weeks and videos ahead of us.

Link to the book “Gone West” on PDF: http://www.ghostcircle.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/JSM_Ward-Gone_West.pdf

Please subscribe to this channel, and click the Bell icon, if you wish to be notified of any new videos.

My blog is at: http://nwspiritism.com/

To learn more about Heaven and its inner workings, please read my series of three books:
Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ

My book to teach you how to ascend in your current life, so you next life will be fashioned more to help you with experiences, instead of harsh lessons: How to Live – Inner Peace through Spiritism - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BVTF9MZ

Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4

Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA

Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS

My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster

Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/

Please join us every Sunday at 7 pm eastern and 4 pm pacific for a live program to discuss a topic about Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us. Mark your calendars. The link to the upcoming program will always be on the right side of the nwspiritism.com blog home page.

Download the Kardec Radio app on the IOS or Android app store to get Spiritist radio 24 hours a day.
Keywords
godchristhelljesuspurgatoryspiritsafter deathspiritismheaveallan kardecbrian fosterchico xaviergone west
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy