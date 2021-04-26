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Horror, History and Heroin | Dr. Gabor Maté and Stefan Molyneux
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12 views • April 26, 2021
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Dr. Gabor Maté about a wide range of topics including addiction, stress, empathy and childhood development.
Dr. Maté has written several bestselling books including the award-winning In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts: Close Encounters with Addiction; When the Body Says No: The Cost of Hidden Stress; and many more. For more information, go to: http://drgabormate.com/
The Biology, Morality and Politics of Addiction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--ZvvjfSZoY
The Truth About Addiction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp4pEP3X_NY
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Dr. Maté has written several bestselling books including the award-winning In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts: Close Encounters with Addiction; When the Body Says No: The Cost of Hidden Stress; and many more. For more information, go to: http://drgabormate.com/
The Biology, Morality and Politics of Addiction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--ZvvjfSZoY
The Truth About Addiction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp4pEP3X_NY
HELP US SURVIVE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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