Globesity, an RT Documentary

An epidemic is spreading across the entire planet. It’s known as obesity and it’s a “time bomb.” How can it be stopped? This documentary is an unconventional, surprising international investigation that will quash many prejudices around the issue and sort facts from fiction.





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