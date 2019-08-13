BREAKING: Clinton's Spotted After Epstein's Death, The Look On Their Faces Says EVERYTHING

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Published on Aug 12, 2019
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, The Clintons were all smiles in Arlington Heights, Illinois on Saturday just hours after Bill Clinton’s friend Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell of an apparent ‘suicide.’ Bill and Hillary Clinton were in Arlington Heights attending a memorial service for Hillary’s childhood friend Betsy Ebeling at Metropolis Ballroom and they looked happy as ever. They waved to the crowd.