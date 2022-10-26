10-26-2022 If I were the man behind the curtain...

Episode 101





The debates are a mess, the radical left agenda can no longer be propped up by the media so they are backing off slowly but surely, while other certain media outlets are dripping more and more deep dark secrets preparing us for the flood. It seems like the deep state are focusing their attentions on other countries more so now they know they will not overcome the US. Their old tricks just aren't working...





**Robert Kiyosaki is the American Businessman and Author who's name I couldn't remember**





