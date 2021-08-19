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THE LIFE OF JESUS Part 14: The Final Preparation
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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The desperate usually succeed because they have nothing to lose. This was the case with two blind men as Jesus was leaving Jericho to confront the Devil and the ungodly Jewish leadership in Jerusalem. These guys called out to Jesus for a healing because they wanted full use of their eyes like everyone else. Jesus then continued His journey and entered the city of David like a king.

He had always entered inconspicuously but this time it was completely different. He went straight to the temple and showed His wrath toward the corrupt religious system by attacking the vendors and the money changers and driving them from the temple. Then it was time for one last gathering with the twelve apostles.

Jesus had instituted the Passover meal in Egypt some 1,500 years earlier and He ended the tradition that night by establishing communion to commemorate His upcoming death and resurrection. It was during this meal that Jesus showed what true love is by washing the feet of the apostles, even going so far as to wash the feet of Judas, who would betray Him to the Jewish leadership.

Sermon Outline:  https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1718.pdf

THE LIFE OF JESUS Part 14: The Final Preparation

AUGUST 25, 2019 RLJ-1718

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Keywords
jesusresurrectiontemplecommunionmoneychangersjudasjewish leadership
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