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Ep 2 New Jewish Pro-Life Show
Jewish Pro-Life Foundation
Jewish Pro-Life Foundation
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31 views • December 31, 2021
Dr. Daniel Grossman, Gov. Pritzker, Israel Abortion Policy and Pro-Life Efforts in the Jewish State.
News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.

https://www.liveaction.org/news/grossman-er-hide-abortion-pill-complications-roe/
https://www.cnsnews.com/article/national/michael-w-chapman/il-catholic-bishop-gov-pritzker-has-facilitated-murder-repealing
https://www.jta.org/2021/12/02/israel/israels-health-minister-wants-to-update-the-countrys-ridiculously-outdated-abortion-rules

Dr. Daniel Grossman Contact
[email protected]
1330 Broadway Street, Suite 1100
Oakland, CA 94612

Gov. Pritzker Contact
Office of the Governor
207 State House
Springfield, IL 62706
Phone: 217-782-6830 or 217-782-6831

To learn more visit jewishprolifefoundation.org
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Keywords
abortionisraeltorahjewish pro-lifesanctity of lifedr daniel grossmantikvat rachelgov pritzker
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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