8/27/2023

2 Peter 3:14-16 The Enemy Wants To Get Us Off Track

Intro: The Devil will try anything to distract from the word of God and the work of God. He will use any tactic. Even things that seem to be harmless can distract us. Even things that seem helpful can be harmful. Peter tells us to be diligent…that is make every effort to not be distracted from following the Lord Jesus Christ and His word.