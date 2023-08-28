8/27/2023
2 Peter 3:14-16 The Enemy Wants To Get Us Off Track
Intro: The Devil will try anything to distract from the word of God and the work of God. He will use any tactic. Even things that seem to be harmless can distract us. Even things that seem helpful can be harmful. Peter tells us to be diligent…that is make every effort to not be distracted from following the Lord Jesus Christ and His word.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.