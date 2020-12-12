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Prophetic Impartation of Peace and Love
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34 views • December 12, 2020
Copyright © Prophet Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-impartation-of-peace-and-love/
"We’re at a spiritual turning point.
Even though we’re still dealing with the pandemic right now, you can’t measure the outpouring of Heaven with the attack of the enemy.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to help you receive the peace of God that goes beyond understanding!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-impartation-of-peace-and-love/
"We’re at a spiritual turning point.
Even though we’re still dealing with the pandemic right now, you can’t measure the outpouring of Heaven with the attack of the enemy.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to help you receive the peace of God that goes beyond understanding!"
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