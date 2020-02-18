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Annihilation
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21 views • February 18, 2020
Review: "The Annihilation Agenda" - with Mike Adams
It's certainly worth watching and thinking about Mike's 47 minute video, "The Annihalation Agenda" at https://www.brighteon.com/6028783805001. You'll benefit most when separating his facts from his opinions. We all are in dire need of balance as well as cold hard facts in this era of fake news, divisive propaganda, and divisive actions from either the "right" or "left" around the world. We'll no longer be divided and conquered in coming out ahead in all of this.
In this video he talks about the ultimate end game—the real goal of those who are controlling the narratives, controlling the media, controlling the language through political correctness, controlling what you are able to see or hear or speak or think through tech giants and the social media platforms. He posits that what you are seeing, what you are living through—and it's time you really woke up to this—is a mind game to push humanity into annihilation.
It's certainly worth watching and thinking about Mike's 47 minute video, "The Annihalation Agenda" at https://www.brighteon.com/6028783805001. You'll benefit most when separating his facts from his opinions. We all are in dire need of balance as well as cold hard facts in this era of fake news, divisive propaganda, and divisive actions from either the "right" or "left" around the world. We'll no longer be divided and conquered in coming out ahead in all of this.
In this video he talks about the ultimate end game—the real goal of those who are controlling the narratives, controlling the media, controlling the language through political correctness, controlling what you are able to see or hear or speak or think through tech giants and the social media platforms. He posits that what you are seeing, what you are living through—and it's time you really woke up to this—is a mind game to push humanity into annihilation.
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