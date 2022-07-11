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Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on Friday morning in Nara, Japan, the country’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has confirmed.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/shinzo-abe-former-japanese-prime-minister-dies-after-being-shot-during-election-campaign/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-former-japanese-pm-shinzo-abe-assassinated-during-speech/