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Tina Forte for Congress comes on to talk about her race against commie AOC
True Conservative Minutes
True Conservative Minutes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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