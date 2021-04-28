BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #354: CHRIS SHAVER #TootsdaySpotlightMusic 4/27/2021
Patriots In Tune
Patriots In Tune
12 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
0 view • April 28, 2021
SUBSCRIBE!! #TuneIn2InTune🎵Tuesday night for Mighty #MAGAMusic Spotlight🇺🇸 on @PatriotsInTune🗽Where new talent is showcased and the spotlight always shines on Pro Patria artists all across America.

Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels Jones aka “Dee Jay Double Jay”. Tonight’s special guest: CHRIS SHAVER
Introduction: Chris Shaver. Singer/songwriter/producer and U.S. Army veteran.

Bio: Chris Shaver a singer, songwriter and producer who self releases all of his music. He was born and raised in Germany while his father, who was serving in the U.S. Army, was stationed there. Growing up in a military community overseas instilled a deep sense of patriotism in Chris and he would eventually go on to serve in the U.S. military himself. He is a recent graduate from MTSU's (Middle Tennessee State University) audio production program where he learned how to become an audio engineer to further his music career. Chris hopes to make music that others can enjoy and be inspired by.

Links
YouTube (Silent Majority music video)
https://youtu.be/Jbg379BSLXA

YouTube (Artist page)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC35vdx4bCIqu2yLNa6wzjDw

Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5bziNR3pWDK1XdJl4crxQS?si=Adb80m3kSZaTLbKhk1I2lw

Bandcamp
https://chrisshaver.bandcamp.com/

Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/chrisshavermusic/

Gab
https://gab.com/ChrisShaverMusic

***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.

PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones

Opening Song: "TAKE ME AWAY" Abbey Mae Cook/Blue Eyes: https://rumble.com/vdgr7p-take-me-away-abbey-cook.html

Halftime Song: ”UNWAVERING FAITH” by USA4DJT SongBird4Trump Grass Roots Productions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qvZg53jqM0&;t=16s

Closing Song: “LA COSA NOSTRA” by Toots Sweet: https://youtu.be/lV2RhJK_fVY


Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00​​pm ET/4:00pm EST &
Catturd Wed's from 12:00​pm ET/9:00am PT

Join the Mighty200+ & PatriotsInTune:
https://www.PatriotsInTune.net
https://www.PatriotsInTune.com
https://www.TootsSweet.com
​​​https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune

Donate To Us!

PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune​​​​

Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTunehttps://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune​​
Keywords
politicsmusiclaughter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy