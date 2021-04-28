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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #354: CHRIS SHAVER #TootsdaySpotlightMusic 4/27/2021
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SUBSCRIBE!! #TuneIn2InTune🎵Tuesday night for Mighty #MAGAMusic Spotlight🇺🇸 on @PatriotsInTune🗽Where new talent is showcased and the spotlight always shines on Pro Patria artists all across America.
Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels Jones aka “Dee Jay Double Jay”. Tonight’s special guest: CHRIS SHAVER
Introduction: Chris Shaver. Singer/songwriter/producer and U.S. Army veteran.
Bio: Chris Shaver a singer, songwriter and producer who self releases all of his music. He was born and raised in Germany while his father, who was serving in the U.S. Army, was stationed there. Growing up in a military community overseas instilled a deep sense of patriotism in Chris and he would eventually go on to serve in the U.S. military himself. He is a recent graduate from MTSU's (Middle Tennessee State University) audio production program where he learned how to become an audio engineer to further his music career. Chris hopes to make music that others can enjoy and be inspired by.
Links
YouTube (Silent Majority music video)
https://youtu.be/Jbg379BSLXA
YouTube (Artist page)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC35vdx4bCIqu2yLNa6wzjDw
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5bziNR3pWDK1XdJl4crxQS?si=Adb80m3kSZaTLbKhk1I2lw
Bandcamp
https://chrisshaver.bandcamp.com/
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/chrisshavermusic/
Gab
https://gab.com/ChrisShaverMusic
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones
Opening Song: "TAKE ME AWAY" Abbey Mae Cook/Blue Eyes: https://rumble.com/vdgr7p-take-me-away-abbey-cook.html
Halftime Song: ”UNWAVERING FAITH” by USA4DJT SongBird4Trump Grass Roots Productions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qvZg53jqM0&;t=16s
Closing Song: “LA COSA NOSTRA” by Toots Sweet: https://youtu.be/lV2RhJK_fVY
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm EST &
Catturd Wed's from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
Join the Mighty200+ & PatriotsInTune:
https://www.PatriotsInTune.net
https://www.PatriotsInTune.com
https://www.TootsSweet.com
https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTunehttps://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels Jones aka “Dee Jay Double Jay”. Tonight’s special guest: CHRIS SHAVER
Introduction: Chris Shaver. Singer/songwriter/producer and U.S. Army veteran.
Bio: Chris Shaver a singer, songwriter and producer who self releases all of his music. He was born and raised in Germany while his father, who was serving in the U.S. Army, was stationed there. Growing up in a military community overseas instilled a deep sense of patriotism in Chris and he would eventually go on to serve in the U.S. military himself. He is a recent graduate from MTSU's (Middle Tennessee State University) audio production program where he learned how to become an audio engineer to further his music career. Chris hopes to make music that others can enjoy and be inspired by.
Links
YouTube (Silent Majority music video)
https://youtu.be/Jbg379BSLXA
YouTube (Artist page)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC35vdx4bCIqu2yLNa6wzjDw
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5bziNR3pWDK1XdJl4crxQS?si=Adb80m3kSZaTLbKhk1I2lw
Bandcamp
https://chrisshaver.bandcamp.com/
https://www.instagram.com/chrisshavermusic/
Gab
https://gab.com/ChrisShaverMusic
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones
Opening Song: "TAKE ME AWAY" Abbey Mae Cook/Blue Eyes: https://rumble.com/vdgr7p-take-me-away-abbey-cook.html
Halftime Song: ”UNWAVERING FAITH” by USA4DJT SongBird4Trump Grass Roots Productions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qvZg53jqM0&;t=16s
Closing Song: “LA COSA NOSTRA” by Toots Sweet: https://youtu.be/lV2RhJK_fVY
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm EST &
Catturd Wed's from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
Join the Mighty200+ & PatriotsInTune:
https://www.PatriotsInTune.net
https://www.PatriotsInTune.com
https://www.TootsSweet.com
https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTunehttps://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
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